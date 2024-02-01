Concordia University-Irvine Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to Concordia University Irvine. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Concordia University Irvine.
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At Concordia University Irvine, 31.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
Can you transfer into Concordia University-Irvine
What are the transfer requirements for Concordia University Irvine?
Concordia University Irvine requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of All
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Required of All
|Interview
|Not Required
|Standardized Test Scores
|Not Required
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Required of All
In addition to the above requirements, Concordia University Irvine also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
Concordia University Irvine requires a minimum of 24 credits.
What are Concordia University-Irvine’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Concordia University Irvine transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for Concordia University-Irvine transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to Concordia University Irvine on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is Concordia University-Irvine’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, Concordia University Irvine received 622 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 350 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Concordia University Irvine is 56.27%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Concordia University Irvine. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 350 accepted transfer students, 140 students enrolled - that means the yield was 40.0%.
Concordia University Irvine accepts 57 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the Concordia University-Irvine transfer GPA requirements?
Concordia University Irvine requires a minimum college GPA of 2.3 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, Concordia University Irvine requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.3.
Additional Transfer Info for Concordia University Irvine
Concordia University Irvine has noted the additional policies: N/A.
Will you enjoy transferring to Concordia University Irvine?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Concordia University Irvine.
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to Irvine...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at Concordia University Irvine is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Final Verdict: How to transfer into Concordia University Irvine
Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the
Concordia University Irvine website
for more info.
Concordia University Irvine accepts 56.27% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into Concordia University Irvine, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.54 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.68. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Concordia University Irvine students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|450
|580
|515
|SAT Reading
|457
|580
|518
|2018 Total SAT Score
|907
|1160
|1033
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|19
|26
|22
|ACT Reading
|20
|27
|23
|2018 Total ACT Score
|39
|53
|46
Concordia University-Irvine’s average SAT score is 1033. To be a competitive applicant for Concordia University-Irvine your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
