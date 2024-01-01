Will you get into Connecticut College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Connecticut College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Connecticut College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Connecticut College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Connecticut College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Connecticut College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.84

Is your high school GPA good enough for Connecticut College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Connecticut College is 3.84 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Connecticut College is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.