Will you get into CUNY City College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into City.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for City’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

City Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into City.

School Average Average SAT 1125.0 Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.34

Is your high school GPA good enough for City?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at City is 3.34 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and City is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.