Will you get into CUNY City College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into City.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for City’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
City Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into City.
For a more detailed breakdown of CUNY City College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1125.0
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.34
Is your high school GPA good enough for City?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at City is 3.34 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and City is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into City with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at CUNY City College
-
Will I get into City with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at CUNY City College
-
Will I get into City with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at CUNY City College
-
Will I get into City with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 75% chance of getting accepted at CUNY City College
-
Will I get into City with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at CUNY City College
-
Will I get into City with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at CUNY City College
-
Will I get into City with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at CUNY City College
-
Will I get into City with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 12% chance of getting accepted at CUNY City College