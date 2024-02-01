Will you get accepted?

CUNY City College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to City. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to City.

What are the transfer requirements for City? City requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Recommended of Some Standardized Test Scores Required of All Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, City also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. City requires a minimum of 28 credits.

What are CUNY City College’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down City transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline rolling Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is CUNY City College’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, City received 10243 transfer applicants. The school accepted 8961 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for City is 87.48%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into City. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the CUNY City College transfer GPA requirements? City requires a minimum college GPA of 3.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, City requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for City City has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to City? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to City. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to New York... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at City is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to City then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into City Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the City website for more info.

City accepts 87.48% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into City, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.34 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.47. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of City students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 530 640 585 SAT Reading 470 600 535 2018 Total SAT Score 1000 1240 1120 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 0 0 0 ACT Reading 0 0 0 2018 Total ACT Score 0 0 0 CUNY City College’s average SAT score is 1120. To be a competitive applicant for CUNY City College your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

