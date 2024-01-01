Will you get into D'Youville College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into D'Youville College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for D'Youville College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

D'Youville College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into D'Youville College.

For a more detailed breakdown of D'Youville College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1015.0 Average ACT 23.0 Average GPA 3.53

Is your high school GPA good enough for D'Youville College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at D'Youville College is 3.53 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and D'Youville College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.