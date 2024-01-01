Will you get into Dillard University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Dillard University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Dillard University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Dillard University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Dillard University.

School Average Average SAT 880.0 Average ACT 18.5 Average GPA 2.99

Is your high school GPA good enough for Dillard University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Dillard University is 2.99 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Dillard University is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.