Will you get into Dominican University of California?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into DUofC.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for DUofC’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

DUofC Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into DUofC.

School Average Average SAT 1045.0 Average ACT 23.0 Average GPA 3.62

Is your high school GPA good enough for DUofC?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at DUofC is 3.62 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and DUofC is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.