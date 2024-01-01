Will you get accepted?

Dominican University of California Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Dominican University of California chances calculator

What are the transfer requirements for DUofC? DUofC requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Recommended of All Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Recommended of All In addition to the above requirements, DUofC also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. DUofC requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are Dominican University of California's Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down DUofC transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline

What is Dominican University of California’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, DUofC received 258 transfer applicants. The school accepted 155 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for DUofC is 60.08%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into DUofC. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Dominican University of California transfer GPA requirements? DUofC requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, DUofC requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for DUofC DUofC has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to DUofC? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to DUofC. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don't worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you're drawn to San Rafael...

Final Verdict: How to transfer into DUofC Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the DUofC website for more info.

DUofC accepts 60.08% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into DUofC, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.62 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.76. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of DUofC students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 468 560 514 SAT Reading 450 563 506 2018 Total SAT Score 918 1123 1020 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 19 25 22 ACT Reading 20 25 22 2018 Total ACT Score 39 50 44 Dominican University of California’s average SAT score is 1020. To be a competitive applicant for Dominican University of California your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

