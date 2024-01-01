Will you get into East Carolina University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into ECU.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for ECU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
ECU Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into ECU.
For a more detailed breakdown of East Carolina University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1055.0
|Average ACT
|22.5
|Average GPA
|3.83
Is your high school GPA good enough for ECU?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at ECU is 3.83 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and ECU is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into ECU with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 74% chance of getting accepted at East Carolina University
Will I get into ECU with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at East Carolina University
Will I get into ECU with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at East Carolina University
Will I get into ECU with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at East Carolina University
Will I get into ECU with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 37% chance of getting accepted at East Carolina University
Will I get into ECU with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at East Carolina University
Will I get into ECU with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 17% chance of getting accepted at East Carolina University
Will I get into ECU with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at East Carolina University