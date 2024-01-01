Will you get into East Carolina University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into ECU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for ECU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

ECU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into ECU.

School Average Average SAT 1055.0 Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.83

Is your high school GPA good enough for ECU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at ECU is 3.83 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and ECU is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.