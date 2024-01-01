Will you get accepted?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into East Carolina University

Will you enjoy East Carolina University as a transfer student?

East Carolina University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to ECU. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to ECU.

Can you transfer into East Carolina University Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for ECU? ECU requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, ECU also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. ECU requires a minimum of 24 credits.

What are East Carolina University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down ECU transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline June 4 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline November 3 Summer Transfer Deadline April 23 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is East Carolina University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, ECU received 3336 transfer applicants. The school accepted 2876 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for ECU is 86.21%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into ECU. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

East Carolina University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 2876 accepted transfer students, 1838 students enrolled - that means the yield was 63.91%. ECU accepts 87 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

What are the East Carolina University transfer GPA requirements? ECU requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, ECU requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for ECU ECU has noted the additional policies: Comprehensive Articulation Agreement with North Carolina Comm Coll System. Reverse transfer program..

Will you enjoy transferring to ECU? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to ECU. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Greenville... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at ECU is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to ECU then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into ECU Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the ECU website for more info.

ECU accepts 86.21% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into ECU, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.83 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.98. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of ECU students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 490 570 530 SAT Reading 480 560 520 2018 Total SAT Score 970 1130 1050 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 19 24 21 ACT Reading 19 24 21 2018 Total ACT Score 38 48 43 East Carolina University’s average SAT score is 1050. To be a competitive applicant for East Carolina University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

