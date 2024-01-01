Will you get into East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into East Stroudsburg University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for East Stroudsburg University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

East Stroudsburg University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into East Stroudsburg University.

For a more detailed breakdown of East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 935.0 Average ACT 21.0 Average GPA 3.2

Is your high school GPA good enough for East Stroudsburg University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at East Stroudsburg University is 3.2 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. East Stroudsburg University is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.