Will you get into Elizabethtown College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Elizabethtown College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Elizabethtown College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Elizabethtown College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Elizabethtown College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Elizabethtown College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1115.0 Average ACT 25.5 Average GPA 3.5

Is your high school GPA good enough for Elizabethtown College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Elizabethtown College is 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Elizabethtown College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.