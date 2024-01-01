Will you get into Fairmont State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Fairmont State.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Fairmont State’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Fairmont State Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Fairmont State.

For a more detailed breakdown of Fairmont State University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 925.0 Average ACT 20.5 Average GPA 3.36

Is your high school GPA good enough for Fairmont State?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Fairmont State is 3.36 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Fairmont State is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.