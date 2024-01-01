Will you get into Felician University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Felician University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Felician University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Felician University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Felician University.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|880.0
|Average ACT
|18.0
|Average GPA
|3.19
Is your high school GPA good enough for Felician University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Felician University is 3.19 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Felician University is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Felician University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 87% chance of getting accepted at Felician University
-
Will I get into Felician University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 76% chance of getting accepted at Felician University
-
Will I get into Felician University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 70% chance of getting accepted at Felician University
-
Will I get into Felician University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 83% chance of getting accepted at Felician University
-
Will I get into Felician University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at Felician University
-
Will I get into Felician University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 50% chance of getting accepted at Felician University
-
Will I get into Felician University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at Felician University
-
Will I get into Felician University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 17% chance of getting accepted at Felician University