Will you get into Felician University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Felician University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Felician University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Felician University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Felician University.

School Average Average SAT 880.0 Average ACT 18.0 Average GPA 3.19

Is your high school GPA good enough for Felician University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Felician University is 3.19 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Felician University is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.