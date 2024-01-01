Will you get into Florida Atlantic University?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for FAU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

FAU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into FAU.

School Average Average SAT 1045.0 Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.99

Is your high school GPA good enough for FAU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at FAU is 3.99 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and FAU is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.