Will you get into Florida Atlantic University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into FAU.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for FAU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
FAU Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into FAU.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1045.0
|Average ACT
|22.5
|Average GPA
|3.99
Is your high school GPA good enough for FAU?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at FAU is 3.99 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and FAU is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into FAU with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 75% chance of getting accepted at Florida Atlantic University
-
Will I get into FAU with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Florida Atlantic University
-
Will I get into FAU with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at Florida Atlantic University
-
Will I get into FAU with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 46% chance of getting accepted at Florida Atlantic University
-
Will I get into FAU with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at Florida Atlantic University
-
Will I get into FAU with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 20% chance of getting accepted at Florida Atlantic University
-
Will I get into FAU with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 12% chance of getting accepted at Florida Atlantic University
-
Will I get into FAU with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Florida Atlantic University