Final Verdict: How to transfer into Fordham University (FU)

Fordham University (FU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. At Fordham University (FU), 11.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Fordham University (FU), click here

What are the transfer requirements for Fordham University (FU)? Fordham University (FU) requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Fordham University (FU) also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Fordham University (FU) requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are Fordham University (FU)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Fordham University (FU) transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline June 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline November 1 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Fordham University (FU)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Fordham University (FU) received 1963 transfer applicants. The school accepted 856 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Fordham University (FU) is 43.61%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Fordham University (FU). You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Fordham University (FU) transfer GPA requirements? Fordham University (FU) requires a minimum college GPA of 3.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Fordham University (FU) requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Fordham University (FU) Fordham University (FU) has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Fordham University (FU)? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Fordham University (FU). Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Bronx... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Fordham University (FU) is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Fordham University (FU) then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Fordham University (FU) Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Fordham University (FU) website for more info.

Fordham University (FU) accepts 43.61% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Fordham University (FU), you should have a current GPA of at least 3.64 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.79. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Fordham University (FU) students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 590 690 640 SAT Reading 580 680 630 2018 Total SAT Score 1170 1370 1270 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 26 30 28 ACT Reading 27 33 30 2018 Total ACT Score 53 63 58 Fordham University (FU)’s average SAT score is 1270. To be a competitive applicant for Fordham University (FU) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

