To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Francis Marion University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Francis Marion University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Francis Marion University.

School Average Average SAT 925.0 Average ACT 19.5 Average GPA 3.84

Is your high school GPA good enough for Francis Marion University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Francis Marion University is 3.84 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and Francis Marion University is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.