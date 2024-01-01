Will you get into Francis Marion University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Francis Marion University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Francis Marion University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Francis Marion University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Francis Marion University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Francis Marion University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|925.0
|Average ACT
|19.5
|Average GPA
|3.84
Is your high school GPA good enough for Francis Marion University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Francis Marion University is 3.84 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Francis Marion University is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Francis Marion University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 83% chance of getting accepted at Francis Marion University
-
Will I get into Francis Marion University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at Francis Marion University
-
Will I get into Francis Marion University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Francis Marion University
-
Will I get into Francis Marion University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at Francis Marion University
-
Will I get into Francis Marion University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at Francis Marion University
-
Will I get into Francis Marion University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at Francis Marion University
-
Will I get into Francis Marion University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 17% chance of getting accepted at Francis Marion University
-
Will I get into Francis Marion University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Francis Marion University