Will you get into Gannon University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Gannon University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Gannon University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Gannon University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Gannon University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Gannon University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1026.5
|Average ACT
|22.5
|Average GPA
|3.58
Is your high school GPA good enough for Gannon University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Gannon University is 3.58 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Gannon University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Gannon University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 76% chance of getting accepted at Gannon University
-
Will I get into Gannon University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at Gannon University
-
Will I get into Gannon University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at Gannon University
-
Will I get into Gannon University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at Gannon University
-
Will I get into Gannon University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 46% chance of getting accepted at Gannon University
-
Will I get into Gannon University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at Gannon University
-
Will I get into Gannon University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at Gannon University
-
Will I get into Gannon University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Gannon University