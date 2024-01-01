Will you get into Gannon University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Gannon University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Gannon University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Gannon University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Gannon University.

School Average Average SAT 1026.5 Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.58

Is your high school GPA good enough for Gannon University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Gannon University is 3.58 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Gannon University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.