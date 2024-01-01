Will you get into George Fox University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into George Fox University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for George Fox University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

George Fox University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into George Fox University.

School Average Average SAT 1080.0 Average ACT 24.0 Average GPA 3.62

Is your high school GPA good enough for George Fox University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at George Fox University is 3.62 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and George Fox University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.