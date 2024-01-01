Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

Will you get into George Fox University?

Your SAT Score

*optional

Your ACT Score

*optional
Select a score
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 14
  • 15
  • 16
  • 17
  • 18
  • 19
  • 20
  • 21
  • 22
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 26
  • 27
  • 28
  • 29
  • 30
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 34
  • 35
  • 36

    • Your GPA*

    on a 4.0 scale

    *gpa score is required

    This free tools calculates your chanse of getting accepdet to George Fox University

    Please note estimates are based on test scoreand GPA average of previously admitted George Fox University

    Want chances at another school?

    Will you get into George Fox University?

    This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into George Fox University.

    To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for George Fox University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

    George Fox University Admission Standards

    The table below summarizes what you need to get into George Fox University.

    For a more detailed breakdown of George Fox University admissions requirements read here.

    School Average
    Average SAT 1080.0
    Average ACT 24.0
    Average GPA 3.62

    Is your high school GPA good enough for George Fox University?

    The average high school GPA for admitted students at George Fox University is 3.62 on a 4.0 scale.

    (You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

    This is a solid GPA, and George Fox University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.

    Common SAT Questions and Comparisons

    • Will I get into George Fox University with a 1400 SAT score?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at George Fox University
    • Will I get into George Fox University with a 1200 SAT score?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at George Fox University
    • Will I get into George Fox University with a 1100 SAT score?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at George Fox University
    • Will I get into George Fox University with a 3.9 GPA?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at George Fox University
    • Will I get into George Fox University with a 3.5 GPA?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at George Fox University
    • Will I get into George Fox University with a 3.2 GPA?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at George Fox University
    • Will I get into George Fox University with a 3.0 GPA?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 24% chance of getting accepted at George Fox University
    • Will I get into George Fox University with a 2.5 GPA?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at George Fox University

    If you’re interested in calculating your chances at George Fox University, try these schools too:

    Pacific Chances Calculator
    University of Redlands Chances Calculator
    Whittier College Chances Calculator
    Linfield Chances Calculator
    University of Portland (UP) Chances Calculator
    ©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved