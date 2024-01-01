Will you get into Georgia Southwestern State University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into GSW Georgia Southwestern.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for GSW Georgia Southwestern’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
GSW Georgia Southwestern Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into GSW Georgia Southwestern.
For a more detailed breakdown of Georgia Southwestern State University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|955.0
|Average ACT
|21.0
|Average GPA
|3.34
Is your high school GPA good enough for GSW Georgia Southwestern?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at GSW Georgia Southwestern is 3.34 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and GSW Georgia Southwestern is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into GSW Georgia Southwestern with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 81% chance of getting accepted at Georgia Southwestern State University
Will I get into GSW Georgia Southwestern with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 70% chance of getting accepted at Georgia Southwestern State University
Will I get into GSW Georgia Southwestern with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at Georgia Southwestern State University
Will I get into GSW Georgia Southwestern with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 75% chance of getting accepted at Georgia Southwestern State University
Will I get into GSW Georgia Southwestern with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at Georgia Southwestern State University
Will I get into GSW Georgia Southwestern with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at Georgia Southwestern State University
Will I get into GSW Georgia Southwestern with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at Georgia Southwestern State University
Will I get into GSW Georgia Southwestern with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 12% chance of getting accepted at Georgia Southwestern State University