Will you get into Georgia Southwestern State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into GSW Georgia Southwestern.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for GSW Georgia Southwestern’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

GSW Georgia Southwestern Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into GSW Georgia Southwestern.

For a more detailed breakdown of Georgia Southwestern State University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 955.0 Average ACT 21.0 Average GPA 3.34

Is your high school GPA good enough for GSW Georgia Southwestern?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at GSW Georgia Southwestern is 3.34 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and GSW Georgia Southwestern is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.