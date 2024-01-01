Georgia Southwestern State University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to GSW Georgia Southwestern. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to GSW Georgia Southwestern.
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At GSW Georgia Southwestern, 30.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
To read about regular admission requirements for Georgia Southwestern State University, click here
Can you transfer into Georgia Southwestern State University
What are the transfer requirements for GSW Georgia Southwestern?
GSW Georgia Southwestern requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of Some
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Not Required
|Interview
|Not Required
|Standardized Test Scores
|Required of Some
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Not Required
In addition to the above requirements, GSW Georgia Southwestern also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
GSW Georgia Southwestern requires a minimum of 30 credits.
What are Georgia Southwestern State University’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down GSW Georgia Southwestern transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|July 21
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|December 10
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|April 25
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for Georgia Southwestern State University transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to GSW Georgia Southwestern on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|rolling
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is Georgia Southwestern State University’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, GSW Georgia Southwestern received 578 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 385 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for GSW Georgia Southwestern is 66.61%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into GSW Georgia Southwestern. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 385 accepted transfer students, 246 students enrolled - that means the yield was 63.9%.
GSW Georgia Southwestern accepts 67 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the Georgia Southwestern State University transfer GPA requirements?
GSW Georgia Southwestern requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, GSW Georgia Southwestern requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.
Additional Transfer Info for GSW Georgia Southwestern
GSW Georgia Southwestern has noted the additional policies: N/A.
Will you enjoy transferring to GSW Georgia Southwestern?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to GSW Georgia Southwestern.
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to Americus...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at GSW Georgia Southwestern is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can.
If you’re considering transferring to GSW Georgia Southwestern then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.
Final Verdict: How to transfer into GSW Georgia Southwestern
Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the
GSW Georgia Southwestern website
for more info.
GSW Georgia Southwestern accepts 66.61% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into GSW Georgia Southwestern, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.34 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.47. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of GSW Georgia Southwestern students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|430
|520
|475
|SAT Reading
|440
|540
|490
|2018 Total SAT Score
|870
|1060
|965
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|17
|22
|19
|ACT Reading
|17
|22
|19
|2018 Total ACT Score
|34
|44
|39
Georgia Southwestern State University’s average SAT score is 965. To be a competitive applicant for Georgia Southwestern State University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
What are the possible risks of transferring