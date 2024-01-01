Will you get into Hampden-Sydney College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into HSC Hampden-Sydney H-SC.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for HSC Hampden-Sydney H-SC’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

HSC Hampden-Sydney H-SC Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into HSC Hampden-Sydney H-SC.

For a more detailed breakdown of Hampden-Sydney College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1115.0 Average ACT 24.0 Average GPA 3.45

Is your high school GPA good enough for HSC Hampden-Sydney H-SC?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at HSC Hampden-Sydney H-SC is 3.45 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and HSC Hampden-Sydney H-SC is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.