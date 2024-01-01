Will you get into Hilbert College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Hilbert College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Hilbert College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Hilbert College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Hilbert College.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.24

Is your high school GPA good enough for Hilbert College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Hilbert College is 3.24 on a 4.0 scale.

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Hilbert College is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.