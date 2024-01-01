Will you get into Hollins University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Hollins College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Hollins College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Hollins College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Hollins College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Hollins University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1100.0 Average ACT 25.5 Average GPA 3.73

Is your high school GPA good enough for Hollins College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Hollins College is 3.73 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and Hollins College is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.