Will you get into Holy Family University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Holy Family.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Holy Family’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Holy Family Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Holy Family.
For a more detailed breakdown of Holy Family University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|915.0
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.13
Is your high school GPA good enough for Holy Family?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Holy Family is 3.13 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Holy Family is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Holy Family with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 84% chance of getting accepted at Holy Family University
Will I get into Holy Family with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 73% chance of getting accepted at Holy Family University
Will I get into Holy Family with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 66% chance of getting accepted at Holy Family University
Will I get into Holy Family with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 86% chance of getting accepted at Holy Family University
Will I get into Holy Family with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at Holy Family University
Will I get into Holy Family with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at Holy Family University
Will I get into Holy Family with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at Holy Family University
Will I get into Holy Family with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 19% chance of getting accepted at Holy Family University