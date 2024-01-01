Will you get into Holy Family University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Holy Family.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Holy Family’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Holy Family Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Holy Family.

For a more detailed breakdown of Holy Family University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 915.0 Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.13

Is your high school GPA good enough for Holy Family?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Holy Family is 3.13 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Holy Family is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.