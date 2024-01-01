Will you get into Huntingdon College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Huntingdon College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Huntingdon College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Huntingdon College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Huntingdon College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Huntingdon College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1004.0 Average ACT 21.0 Average GPA 3.43

Is your high school GPA good enough for Huntingdon College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Huntingdon College is 3.43 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Huntingdon College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.