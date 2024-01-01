Will you get into Huntington University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Huntington University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Huntington University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Huntington University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Huntington University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Huntington University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1010.0 Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.45

Is your high school GPA good enough for Huntington University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Huntington University is 3.45 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Huntington University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.