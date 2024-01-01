Will you get into Huntington University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Huntington University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Huntington University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Huntington University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Huntington University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Huntington University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1010.0
|Average ACT
|22.5
|Average GPA
|3.45
Is your high school GPA good enough for Huntington University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Huntington University is 3.45 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Huntington University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Huntington University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at Huntington University
-
Will I get into Huntington University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Huntington University
-
Will I get into Huntington University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at Huntington University
-
Will I get into Huntington University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at Huntington University
-
Will I get into Huntington University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at Huntington University
-
Will I get into Huntington University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 39% chance of getting accepted at Huntington University
-
Will I get into Huntington University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 30% chance of getting accepted at Huntington University
-
Will I get into Huntington University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Huntington University