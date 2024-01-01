Will you get into Immaculata University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Immaculata University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Immaculata University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Immaculata University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Immaculata University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Immaculata University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 970.0 Average ACT 21.5 Average GPA 3.38

Is your high school GPA good enough for Immaculata University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Immaculata University is 3.38 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Immaculata University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.