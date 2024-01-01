Will you get into Indiana University-Kokomo?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into IU Kokomo.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for IU Kokomo’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

IU Kokomo Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into IU Kokomo.

For a more detailed breakdown of Indiana University-Kokomo admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 940.0 Average ACT 20.5 Average GPA 3.25

Is your high school GPA good enough for IU Kokomo?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at IU Kokomo is 3.25 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. IU Kokomo is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.