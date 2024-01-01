Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Indiana University-Kokomo

Will you enjoy Indiana University-Kokomo as a transfer student?

Indiana University-Kokomo Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to IU Kokomo. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to IU Kokomo.

Indiana University-Kokomo chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At IU Kokomo, 30.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Indiana University-Kokomo, click here

Can you transfer into Indiana University-Kokomo Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for IU Kokomo? IU Kokomo requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, IU Kokomo also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. IU Kokomo requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are Indiana University-Kokomo’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down IU Kokomo transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 24 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline January 12 Summer Transfer Deadline May 18 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Indiana University-Kokomo’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, IU Kokomo received 606 transfer applicants. The school accepted 455 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for IU Kokomo is 75.08%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into IU Kokomo. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

Indiana University-Kokomo chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 455 accepted transfer students, 273 students enrolled - that means the yield was 60.0%. IU Kokomo accepts 76 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

What are the Indiana University-Kokomo transfer GPA requirements? IU Kokomo requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, IU Kokomo requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for IU Kokomo IU Kokomo has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to IU Kokomo? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to IU Kokomo. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Kokomo... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at IU Kokomo is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to IU Kokomo then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into IU Kokomo Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the IU Kokomo website for more info.

IU Kokomo accepts 75.08% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into IU Kokomo, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.25 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.38. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of IU Kokomo students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 420 510 465 SAT Reading 410 520 465 2018 Total SAT Score 830 1030 930 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 17 23 20 ACT Reading 16 22 19 2018 Total ACT Score 33 45 39 Indiana University-Kokomo’s average SAT score is 930. To be a competitive applicant for Indiana University-Kokomo your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

Indiana University-Kokomo chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College