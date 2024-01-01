Will you get into Jackson State University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Jackson State University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Jackson State University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Jackson State University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Jackson State University.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|915.0
|Average ACT
|19.0
|Average GPA
|2.9
Is your high school GPA good enough for Jackson State University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Jackson State University is 2.9 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Jackson State University is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Jackson State University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 84% chance of getting accepted at Jackson State University
Will I get into Jackson State University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 73% chance of getting accepted at Jackson State University
Will I get into Jackson State University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 66% chance of getting accepted at Jackson State University
Will I get into Jackson State University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Jackson State University
Will I get into Jackson State University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 81% chance of getting accepted at Jackson State University
Will I get into Jackson State University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Jackson State University
Will I get into Jackson State University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at Jackson State University
Will I get into Jackson State University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 29% chance of getting accepted at Jackson State University