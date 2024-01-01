Jackson State University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to Jackson State University. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Jackson State University.
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At Jackson State University, 8.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
Can you transfer into Jackson State University
What are the transfer requirements for Jackson State University?
Jackson State University requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Recommended of Some
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Not Required
|Interview
|Not Required
|Standardized Test Scores
|Recommended of Some
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Not Required
In addition to the above requirements, Jackson State University also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
Jackson State University requires a minimum of 30 credits.
What are Jackson State University’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Jackson State University transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|September 5
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for Jackson State University transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to Jackson State University on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is Jackson State University’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, Jackson State University received 2235 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 781 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Jackson State University is 34.94%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Jackson State University. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 781 accepted transfer students, 452 students enrolled - that means the yield was 57.87%.
Jackson State University accepts 35 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the Jackson State University transfer GPA requirements?
Jackson State University requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, Jackson State University requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.
Additional Transfer Info for Jackson State University
Jackson State University has noted the additional policies: N/A.
Will you enjoy transferring to Jackson State University?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Jackson State University.
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to Jackson...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at Jackson State University is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can.
If you’re considering transferring to Jackson State University then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.
Final Verdict: How to transfer into Jackson State University
Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the
Jackson State University website
for more info.
Jackson State University accepts 34.94% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into Jackson State University, you should have a current GPA of at least 2.9 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.02. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Jackson State University students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|410
|540
|475
|SAT Reading
|410
|520
|465
|2018 Total SAT Score
|820
|1060
|940
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|16
|20
|18
|ACT Reading
|16
|22
|19
|2018 Total ACT Score
|32
|42
|37
Jackson State University’s average SAT score is 940. To be a competitive applicant for Jackson State University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
