Will you get into James Madison University (JMU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into JMU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for JMU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

JMU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into JMU.

School Average Average SAT 1130.0 Average ACT 25.0 Average GPA 3.56

Is your high school GPA good enough for JMU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at JMU is 3.56 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and JMU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.