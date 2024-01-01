Will you get into James Madison University (JMU)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into JMU.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for JMU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
JMU Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into JMU.
For a more detailed breakdown of James Madison University (JMU) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1130.0
|Average ACT
|25.0
|Average GPA
|3.56
Is your high school GPA good enough for JMU?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at JMU is 3.56 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and JMU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into JMU with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at James Madison University (JMU)
Will I get into JMU with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at James Madison University (JMU)
Will I get into JMU with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at James Madison University (JMU)
Will I get into JMU with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at James Madison University (JMU)
Will I get into JMU with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at James Madison University (JMU)
Will I get into JMU with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at James Madison University (JMU)
Will I get into JMU with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 26% chance of getting accepted at James Madison University (JMU)
Will I get into JMU with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at James Madison University (JMU)