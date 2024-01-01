Will you get into University of North Carolina at Greensboro?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UNCG.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UNCG’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UNCG Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UNCG.

School Average Average SAT 1025.0 Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.7

Is your high school GPA good enough for UNCG?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UNCG is 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

UNCG does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.