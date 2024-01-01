Will you get into University of North Carolina at Greensboro?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UNCG.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UNCG’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
UNCG Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into UNCG.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1025.0
|Average ACT
|22.5
|Average GPA
|3.7
Is your high school GPA good enough for UNCG?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at UNCG is 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
UNCG does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into UNCG with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 76% chance of getting accepted at University of North Carolina at Greensboro
Will I get into UNCG with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at University of North Carolina at Greensboro
Will I get into UNCG with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at University of North Carolina at Greensboro
Will I get into UNCG with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at University of North Carolina at Greensboro
Will I get into UNCG with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at University of North Carolina at Greensboro
Will I get into UNCG with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 29% chance of getting accepted at University of North Carolina at Greensboro
Will I get into UNCG with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 21% chance of getting accepted at University of North Carolina at Greensboro
Will I get into UNCG with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of North Carolina at Greensboro