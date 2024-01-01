Will you get into Johnson University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Johnson University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Johnson University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Johnson University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Johnson University.

School Average Average SAT 1045.0 Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.47

Is your high school GPA good enough for Johnson University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Johnson University is 3.47 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Johnson University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.