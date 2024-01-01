Will you get into Kentucky Mountain Bible College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Kentucky Mountain Bible College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Kentucky Mountain Bible College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Kentucky Mountain Bible College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Kentucky Mountain Bible College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Kentucky Mountain Bible College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT 21.0 Average GPA 3.17

Is your high school GPA good enough for Kentucky Mountain Bible College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Kentucky Mountain Bible College is 3.17 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Kentucky Mountain Bible College is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.