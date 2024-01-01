Will you get into Kettering University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into GMI Engineering & Management Institute.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for GMI Engineering & Management Institute’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
GMI Engineering & Management Institute Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into GMI Engineering & Management Institute.
For a more detailed breakdown of Kettering University admissions requirements read here.
|Average SAT
|1199.0
|Average ACT
|26.5
|Average GPA
|3.72
Is your high school GPA good enough for GMI Engineering & Management Institute?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at GMI Engineering & Management Institute is 3.72 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and GMI Engineering & Management Institute is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into GMI Engineering & Management Institute with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at Kettering University
Will I get into GMI Engineering & Management Institute with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 50% chance of getting accepted at Kettering University
Will I get into GMI Engineering & Management Institute with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at Kettering University
Will I get into GMI Engineering & Management Institute with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at Kettering University
Will I get into GMI Engineering & Management Institute with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at Kettering University
Will I get into GMI Engineering & Management Institute with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 29% chance of getting accepted at Kettering University
Will I get into GMI Engineering & Management Institute with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 20% chance of getting accepted at Kettering University
Will I get into GMI Engineering & Management Institute with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Kettering University