Will you get into Kettering University?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for GMI Engineering & Management Institute’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

GMI Engineering & Management Institute Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into GMI Engineering & Management Institute.

For a more detailed breakdown of Kettering University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1199.0 Average ACT 26.5 Average GPA 3.72

Is your high school GPA good enough for GMI Engineering & Management Institute?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at GMI Engineering & Management Institute is 3.72 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and GMI Engineering & Management Institute is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.