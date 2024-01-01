Will you get accepted?

Kettering University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to GMI Engineering & Management Institute. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to GMI Engineering & Management Institute.

Kettering University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At GMI Engineering & Management Institute, 13.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Kettering University, click here

What are the transfer requirements for GMI Engineering & Management Institute? GMI Engineering & Management Institute requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Recommended of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, GMI Engineering & Management Institute also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. GMI Engineering & Management Institute requires a minimum of 28 credits.

What are Kettering University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down GMI Engineering & Management Institute transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline rolling Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Kettering University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, GMI Engineering & Management Institute received 121 transfer applicants. The school accepted 58 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for GMI Engineering & Management Institute is 47.93%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into GMI Engineering & Management Institute. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Kettering University transfer GPA requirements? GMI Engineering & Management Institute requires a minimum college GPA of 3.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, GMI Engineering & Management Institute requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for GMI Engineering & Management Institute GMI Engineering & Management Institute has noted the additional policies: Transfer applicants must meet minimum requirements for math and science..

Will you enjoy transferring to GMI Engineering & Management Institute? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to GMI Engineering & Management Institute. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Flint... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at GMI Engineering & Management Institute is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to GMI Engineering & Management Institute then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into GMI Engineering & Management Institute Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the GMI Engineering & Management Institute website for more info.

GMI Engineering & Management Institute accepts 47.93% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into GMI Engineering & Management Institute, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.72 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.87. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of GMI Engineering & Management Institute students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 580 700 640 SAT Reading 540 640 590 2018 Total SAT Score 1120 1340 1230 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 26 30 28 ACT Reading 24 30 27 2018 Total ACT Score 50 60 55 Kettering University’s average SAT score is 1230. To be a competitive applicant for Kettering University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

