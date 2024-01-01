Will you get into La Salle University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into La Salle University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for La Salle University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

La Salle University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into La Salle University.

For a more detailed breakdown of La Salle University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 995.0 Average ACT 20.5 Average GPA 3.35

Is your high school GPA good enough for La Salle University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at La Salle University is 3.35 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and La Salle University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.