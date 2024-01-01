Will you get into Lebanon Valley College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into LVC.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for LVC’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

LVC Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into LVC.

For a more detailed breakdown of Lebanon Valley College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.64

Is your high school GPA good enough for LVC?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at LVC is 3.64 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and LVC is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.