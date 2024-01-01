Will you get into Lees-McRae College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Lees-McRae College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Lees-McRae College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Lees-McRae College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Lees-McRae College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Lees-McRae College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.5

Is your high school GPA good enough for Lees-McRae College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Lees-McRae College is 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Lees-McRae College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.