Will you get into LIM College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into LIM College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for LIM College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
LIM College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into LIM College.
For a more detailed breakdown of LIM College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|955.0
|Average ACT
|21.0
|Average GPA
|2.98
Is your high school GPA good enough for LIM College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at LIM College is 2.98 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. LIM College is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into LIM College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 81% chance of getting accepted at LIM College
Will I get into LIM College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 70% chance of getting accepted at LIM College
Will I get into LIM College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at LIM College
Will I get into LIM College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at LIM College
Will I get into LIM College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 76% chance of getting accepted at LIM College
Will I get into LIM College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at LIM College
Will I get into LIM College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at LIM College
Will I get into LIM College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at LIM College