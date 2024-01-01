Will you get into LIM College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into LIM College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for LIM College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

LIM College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into LIM College.

For a more detailed breakdown of LIM College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 955.0 Average ACT 21.0 Average GPA 2.98

Is your high school GPA good enough for LIM College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at LIM College is 2.98 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. LIM College is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.