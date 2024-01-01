Will you get into Susquehanna University ?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Susquahanna.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Susquahanna’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Susquahanna Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Susquahanna.

For a more detailed breakdown of Susquehanna University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.59

Is your high school GPA good enough for Susquahanna?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Susquahanna is 3.59 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Susquahanna is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.