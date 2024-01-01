Will you get into Limestone College?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Limestone College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Limestone College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Limestone College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Limestone College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 910.0 Average ACT 18.5 Average GPA 3.18

Is your high school GPA good enough for Limestone College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Limestone College is 3.18 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Limestone College is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.