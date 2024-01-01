Will you get into Limestone College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Limestone College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Limestone College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Limestone College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Limestone College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Limestone College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|910.0
|Average ACT
|18.5
|Average GPA
|3.18
Is your high school GPA good enough for Limestone College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Limestone College is 3.18 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Limestone College is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Limestone College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 85% chance of getting accepted at Limestone College
Will I get into Limestone College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 74% chance of getting accepted at Limestone College
Will I get into Limestone College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at Limestone College
Will I get into Limestone College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 83% chance of getting accepted at Limestone College
Will I get into Limestone College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Limestone College
Will I get into Limestone College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 50% chance of getting accepted at Limestone College
Will I get into Limestone College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at Limestone College
Will I get into Limestone College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 17% chance of getting accepted at Limestone College