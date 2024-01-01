Will you get into Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Louisiana State University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Louisiana State University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Louisiana State University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Louisiana State University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1140.0
|Average ACT
|25.5
|Average GPA
|3.45
Is your high school GPA good enough for Louisiana State University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Louisiana State University is 3.45 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Louisiana State University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Louisiana State University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 68% chance of getting accepted at Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
Will I get into Louisiana State University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
Will I get into Louisiana State University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 46% chance of getting accepted at Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
Will I get into Louisiana State University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
Will I get into Louisiana State University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
Will I get into Louisiana State University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 39% chance of getting accepted at Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
Will I get into Louisiana State University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 30% chance of getting accepted at Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
Will I get into Louisiana State University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College