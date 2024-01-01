Will you get into Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Louisiana State University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Louisiana State University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Louisiana State University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Louisiana State University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1140.0 Average ACT 25.5 Average GPA 3.45

Is your high school GPA good enough for Louisiana State University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Louisiana State University is 3.45 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Louisiana State University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.