To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for LSUS’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

LSUS Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into LSUS.

School Average Average SAT 975.0 Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.34

Is your high school GPA good enough for LSUS?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at LSUS is 3.34 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and LSUS is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.