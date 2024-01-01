Will you get accepted?

Loyola University New Orleans Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Loyola University New Orleans. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Loyola University New Orleans.

What are the transfer requirements for Loyola University New Orleans? Loyola University New Orleans requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Recommended of Some Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Recommended of All In addition to the above requirements, Loyola University New Orleans also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Loyola University New Orleans requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are Loyola University New Orleans’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Loyola University New Orleans transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Loyola University New Orleans’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Loyola University New Orleans received 859 transfer applicants. The school accepted 776 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Loyola University New Orleans is 90.34%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Loyola University New Orleans. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Loyola University New Orleans transfer GPA requirements? Loyola University New Orleans requires a minimum college GPA of 2.3 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Loyola University New Orleans requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for Loyola University New Orleans Loyola University New Orleans has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Loyola University New Orleans? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Loyola University New Orleans. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to New Orleans... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Loyola University New Orleans is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Loyola University New Orleans then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Loyola University New Orleans Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Loyola University New Orleans website for more info.

Loyola University New Orleans accepts 90.34% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Loyola University New Orleans, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.51 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.65. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Loyola University New Orleans students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 500 610 555 SAT Reading 520 630 575 2018 Total SAT Score 1020 1240 1130 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 20 26 23 ACT Reading 23 31 27 2018 Total ACT Score 43 57 50 Loyola University New Orleans’s average SAT score is 1130. To be a competitive applicant for Loyola University New Orleans your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

