Lycoming College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Lycoming College.

School Average Average SAT 1030.0 Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.46

Is your high school GPA good enough for Lycoming College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Lycoming College is 3.46 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Lycoming College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.