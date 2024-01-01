Will you get into Lycoming College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Lycoming College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Lycoming College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Lycoming College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Lycoming College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Lycoming College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1030.0
|Average ACT
|22.5
|Average GPA
|3.46
Is your high school GPA good enough for Lycoming College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Lycoming College is 3.46 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Lycoming College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Lycoming College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 76% chance of getting accepted at Lycoming College
Will I get into Lycoming College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at Lycoming College
Will I get into Lycoming College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at Lycoming College
Will I get into Lycoming College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at Lycoming College
Will I get into Lycoming College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at Lycoming College
Will I get into Lycoming College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 38% chance of getting accepted at Lycoming College
Will I get into Lycoming College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 30% chance of getting accepted at Lycoming College
Will I get into Lycoming College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Lycoming College