To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Lyon College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Lyon College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Lyon College.

School Average Average SAT 1085.0 Average ACT 24.5 Average GPA 3.53

Is your high school GPA good enough for Lyon College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Lyon College is 3.53 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Lyon College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.