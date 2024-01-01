Will you get into Marian University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Marian University of Fond du Lac.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Marian University of Fond du Lac’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Marian University of Fond du Lac Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Marian University of Fond du Lac.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT 20.0 Average GPA 3.01

Is your high school GPA good enough for Marian University of Fond du Lac?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Marian University of Fond du Lac is 3.01 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Marian University of Fond du Lac is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.